ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol Band From Texas Documentary

(hennemusic) ZZ Top are streaming a video trailer for their new documentary, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas." US screenings of the film will begin on August 13th.

Produced by the Emmy award-winning Banger Films, the project tells the story of how three teenage bluesmen - Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard - became one of the biggest, most beloved bands on the planet, all while maintaining a surrealist mystique that continues to intrigue fans and entice onlookers 50 years after the band's inception.

Buoyed by candid band interviews, never-before-seen archive, animation, celebrity fan testimonials (Billy Bob Thornton, Joshua Homme and more), and an intimate performance at the legendary Gruene Hall shot exclusively for this documentary, "That Little Ol' Band" runs the gamut, from the absurd to the poignant, from squalid Texas bars to MTV heroics, all in celebration of this notoriously private, but larger than life, power trio.

In the end, "ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas" unravels the extraordinary tale of a band whose image we know, but whose story we don't. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Clutch Stream Cover Of ZZ Top Classic

ZZ Top Add New Leg To 50th Anniversary North American Tour

ZZ Top Musical Coming To Las Vegas

ZZ Top Announce Massive 50th Anniversary Collection

ZZ Top Announce U.S. 50th Anniversary Tour

ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival

ZZ Top Announce First Dates Of 50th Anniversary Tour

More ZZ Top News

Share this article



