.

ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol Band From Texas Documentary

07-26-2019
ZZ Top

(hennemusic) ZZ Top are streaming a video trailer for their new documentary, "That Little Ol' Band From Texas." US screenings of the film will begin on August 13th.

Produced by the Emmy award-winning Banger Films, the project tells the story of how three teenage bluesmen - Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard - became one of the biggest, most beloved bands on the planet, all while maintaining a surrealist mystique that continues to intrigue fans and entice onlookers 50 years after the band's inception.

Buoyed by candid band interviews, never-before-seen archive, animation, celebrity fan testimonials (Billy Bob Thornton, Joshua Homme and more), and an intimate performance at the legendary Gruene Hall shot exclusively for this documentary, "That Little Ol' Band" runs the gamut, from the absurd to the poignant, from squalid Texas bars to MTV heroics, all in celebration of this notoriously private, but larger than life, power trio.

In the end, "ZZ Top: That Little Ol' Band From Texas" unravels the extraordinary tale of a band whose image we know, but whose story we don't. Watch the trailer here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol Band From Texas Documentary

Clutch Stream Cover Of ZZ Top Classic

ZZ Top Add New Leg To 50th Anniversary North American Tour

ZZ Top Musical Coming To Las Vegas

ZZ Top Announce Massive 50th Anniversary Collection

ZZ Top Announce U.S. 50th Anniversary Tour

ZZ Top Announce Special 50th Anniversary Shows

William Shatner Streams Collaboration With ZZ Top Legend

ZZ Top and Disturbed Lead Additions To Sweden Rock Festival

ZZ Top Announce First Dates Of 50th Anniversary Tour

More ZZ Top News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song- David Draiman's Doctor Orders Disturbed To Cancel Show- Led Zeppelin Icon Announces Live Debut Of New Project- more


Reviews
Yes, John Lodge, Asia, Carl Palmer Live On The Royal Affair Tour

Caught In The Act: Stryper Live 2019

Stray Cats - 40

The Return of James to America

Sites and Sounds: Genre Themed Music Cruise Edition

advertisement


Latest News
Blink-182 Announce Album And Stream New Song

David Draiman's Doctor Orders Disturbed To Cancel Show

Led Zeppelin Icon Announces Live Debut Of New Project

Static-X Add Leg To Wisconsin Death Trip 20th Anniversary Tour

Iron Maiden Not Losing Sleep Over Rock Hall Snubbing

Queen and Adam Lambert Joined By Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

ZZ Top Preview That Little Ol Band From Texas Documentary

Queensryche Share 'Bent' Lyric Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.