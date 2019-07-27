Liam Gallagher Releases Lyric Video For New Single

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for his brand new single "Once", which is the latest preview to his forthcoming album "Why Me? Why Not."

"Once is one of the best songs I've ever had the pleasure to be part of, and believe you me I've sang on many a great tune," says Gallagher on social media. "I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."

The track follows the set's lead single, "Shockwave", and follow-up "The River" as the third tune issued in advance of the record's release on September 20.

"Why Me? Why Not" was produced by Greg Kurstin and marks the follow-up to Gallagher's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", which topped the UK album charts and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Liam Gallagher Rocks New Single At Glastonbury

Liam Gallagher Streams New Song And Announces Tour

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Shockwave' Video

Liam Gallagher Streaming New Song 'Shockwave'

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion 2018 In Review

Liam Gallagher Questioned By Police Over Domestic Assault Suspicion

Liam Gallagher Releases 'I've All I Need' Video

Liam Gallagher Rocks Rolling Stones London Concert

Liam Gallagher Releases 'Paper Crown' Video

More Liam Gallagher News

Share this article



