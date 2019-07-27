.

Liam Gallagher Releases Lyric Video For New Single

07-27-2019
Liam Gallagher

(hennemusic) Liam Gallagher is streaming a lyric video for his brand new single "Once", which is the latest preview to his forthcoming album "Why Me? Why Not."

"Once is one of the best songs I've ever had the pleasure to be part of, and believe you me I've sang on many a great tune," says Gallagher on social media. "I hope you enjoy it as much as I do."

The track follows the set's lead single, "Shockwave", and follow-up "The River" as the third tune issued in advance of the record's release on September 20.

"Why Me? Why Not" was produced by Greg Kurstin and marks the follow-up to Gallagher's 2017 solo debut, "As You Were", which topped the UK album charts and reached No. 30 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


