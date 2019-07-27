Slaves Recruit The Voice Star As New Singer

Slaves have released a video for their new single "Heavier", which is the first new music to feature their new singer Matt McAndrew, who is best known from the TV singing competion The Voice.

McAndrew replaces former frontman Jonny Craig. Matt had this to say, "To me, 'Heavier' is about being trapped in a thought loop of worry, paranoia, and ultimately shame. I have a hard time letting my demons go and when they start affecting relationships, I really feel down on myself. It's like a physical weight. I never thought I'd be in another band. After all, being solo offers complete artistic control and freedom.

"It's only now that I've realized how lonely I've been by myself. Working with such a tight knit group is a blast, and meeting other bands that show such love for each other makes me feel accepted in a way that I haven't experienced before."

Drummer Zack Baker added, "Our new single came together so quickly. We all collaborate extremely well with each other and we feel that is represented in this new track. The song itself has a dark lyrical vibe encompassing everything Slaves has been about since our debut.

"Having Matt around has been a great time; he meshed well with us from the first day we met him. His extensive song writing background as well as his all-around musical knowledge have been a huge asset in the studio. I know we're all excited for this new chapter of Slaves."

