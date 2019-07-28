Kip Moore Adds Room To Spare Acoustic Tour Leg

Kip Moore has announced that he will be launching a third leg of his Room To Spare: Acoustic Tour following next month's run of Dive Bar dates.

Moore's Dive Bar dates will run through August 15th through 23rd and he will be take a short break before heading back on the road for the third leg of the unplugged tour in October.

He had this to say, "We'll be able to strip it back down this fall with the next leg of acoustic dates. The rapport we've felt with the crowds through the acoustic shows has been really special and I'm so glad the fans are enjoying it and we get to bring it to even more cities."

The tour leg will begin on October 10th in Grand Rapids, MI at Fountain Street Church and will wrap up December 6th in Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren. See all of the dates and the related support acts below:

ROOM TO SPARE: ACOUSTIC TOUR Dates

10/10 Grand Rapids, MI - Fountain Street Church*

10/11 Mount Vernon, KY - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center*

10/12 Evansville, IN - Victory Theater*

10/17 Torrington, CT - Warner Theatre**

10/18 Ithaca, NY - State Theater**

10/19 Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC**

10/24 Greenburg, PA - The Palace Theatre**

10/25 Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theater**

10/26 Rutland, VT - Paramount Theater**

11/08 Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater*

11/09 Seattle, WA - Neptune Theater*

11/14 Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theater****

11/15 Knoxville, TN - Bijou Theatre****

11/16 Pensacola, FL - Saenger Theatre****

11/21 Durham, NC - Carolina Theater****

11/22 Charlottesville, VA - Paramount Theater****

11/23 Hanover, PA - Eichelberger Performing Arts Center

12/05 Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre****

12/06 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren****

*with Kylie Morgan

**with Tucker Beathard

****with Devin Dawson





