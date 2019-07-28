Sabotage Streaming 'The Order Of Genocide'

Indian thrash band Sabotage have released a stream of their new song "The Order Of Genocide". It is the title track from the group's forthcoming debut EP, which will be released on August 3rd.

The band had the following to say about the song, "The title track of this EP is loosely based on power hungry hounds who will ensure they stoop to any level to retain the authority.

"The most valid innuendo would be politicians who would orchestrate division in the name of religion, caste and win their vote banks to be the central powerhouse just to chew the common man and spit 'em out! The song is our way of telling these hounds to f*** off!" Listen to it here





