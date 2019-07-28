.

Supergroup KXM Release 'War Of Words' Video

07-28-2019
KXM

Korn, King's X and Dokken supergroup KXM have released a music video for their new track "War Of Words", which comes from their forthcoming album "Circle Of Dolls".

The group, featuring Dug Pinnick of King's X, George Lynch of Lynch Mob/Dokken and Ray Luzier of Korn, will be releasing the new record on September 13th.

Luzier had this to say, "There's a certain energy that happens in the studio very quickly when George, Dug and I get together and jam. This is our 3rd record and it was recorded with the same formula as the first two albums, no pre-written ideas, we just come up with totally fresh grooves & riffs and not over think anything. We definitely didn't repeat ourselves, but you know for sure who it is when you hear it, all 3 records have their own unique character."

Lynch said, "It's better than the first two albums. It's insane, the magic is there, the chemistry's there and we're just sitting here patting ourselves on the back, telling each other what geniuses we are."

Pinnick added: "I hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed recording it!" Watch the new video here.


