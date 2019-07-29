Kobra And The Lotus Announce Album And Release New Video

Kobra And The Lotus have released a music video for their new single "Burn" and announced that they will be releasing their new album "Evolution" on September 20th.

The new studio record was produced by Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Alter Bridge, Linkin Park, Slash, Sevendust) and Kobra had this to say, "The new body of work sets the tone for the music going forward. Sonically, it's still heavy.

"It highlights the showmanship and maintains the edge. At the same time, it's approachable. It pays tribute to our influences, but it takes the next step.

"So, it's a reintroduction to us and a rebirth. A firm goal was to build a strong identity and update everything. We just want to be Kobra and the Lotus; that's what we're doing.

She had this to say about the new single, "It's about all of the reasons you hold yourself back. You literally need to burn all of those feelings, stories, excuses, and obstacles keeping you from being your own authentic self. It's super personal. It's a product of growing and arriving as a person. I'm realizing who I am. It's symbolic of the rebirth." Watch the video here.





