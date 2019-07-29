Of Mice & Men Release 'Earth & Sky' Video
Of Mice & Men have released a music video for their new track "Earth & Sky". The song is the title cut to their forhtomcing album "earthandsky", which will be released on September 27th.
Aaron Pauley had this to say about the new track, "'Earth & Sky' is a song about resilience. It's about understanding that you can rise above whatever it is that keeps trying to drag you down, no matter what.
"For me, a lot of the time, I'm writing about battling with my own mind. For you, it may be a person, or an obstacle, or a circumstance. Regardless of whatever it is that's trying relentlessly to drag you down, I hope this song empowers you to rise above it with authority, like it does me every time I sing it." Watch the video here and see the tracklisting for the album below:
"Gravedancer"
"As We Suffocate"
"Taste Of Regret"
"Mushroom Cloud"
"Pieces"
"Deceiver/Deceived"
"Earth & Sky"
"The Mountain"
"Meltdown"
"Linger"
"How To Survive"
