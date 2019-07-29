Of Mice & Men Release 'Earth & Sky' Video

Of Mice & Men have released a music video for their new track "Earth & Sky". The song is the title cut to their forhtomcing album "earthandsky", which will be released on September 27th.

Aaron Pauley had this to say about the new track, "'Earth & Sky' is a song about resilience. It's about understanding that you can rise above whatever it is that keeps trying to drag you down, no matter what.

"For me, a lot of the time, I'm writing about battling with my own mind. For you, it may be a person, or an obstacle, or a circumstance. Regardless of whatever it is that's trying relentlessly to drag you down, I hope this song empowers you to rise above it with authority, like it does me every time I sing it." Watch the video here and see the tracklisting for the album below:

"Gravedancer"

"As We Suffocate"

"Taste Of Regret"

"Mushroom Cloud"

"Pieces"

"Deceiver/Deceived"

"Earth & Sky"

"The Mountain"

"Meltdown"

"Linger"

"How To Survive"





Related Stories

Of Mice & Men Release New Song and Video

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Surgery A Success

Of Mice & Men's Aaron Pauley Has Emergency Surgery

Of Mice & Men Cancel Shows Over Urgent Medical Situation

Of Mice & Men Frontman Hospitalized For Health Scare

Of Mice & Men Release 'How We Survive' Video

Of Mice & Men Streaming New Song 'How To Survive'

Ex Of Mice & Men Frontman Austin Carlile Plots Return To Music 2018 In Review

Austin Carlile Was Tearing Holes In His Spine With Of Mice & Men

More Of Mice Men News

Share this article



