Corey Taylor Halts Slipknot Show Over Rowdy Fans

07-30-2019
Slipknot

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor was forced to stop a concert in Southern California to tell fans in the moshpit to allow medics to tend to a distressed fan.

The band was playing the second stop of their Knotfest Roadshow North American tour at the San Manuel Amphitheater, San Bernardino when Taylor abruptly stopped the performance to address fans.

A video clip that was shared online shows Taylor telling the crowd, "No one is f***ing getting hurt on my f***ing watch, do you hear me? Do you understand me? Back the f*** up!"

The fans added this caption to the clip, "Mosh pits were so f***ing rowdy, crazy good but some chicks started to get trampled & have seizures. Corey got mad, he stopped the song because people wouldn't stop moving to get EMT In." Watch it here.


