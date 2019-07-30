Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Raising Sand'

(hennemusic) Robert Plant shares the story behind a track from his 2007 Grammy Award-winning album with Alison Krauss, "Raising Sand", on the latest episode of his podcast series Digging Deep.

"Nothin'" was originally written and recorded by Townes Van Zandt for his 1971 record, "Delta Momma Blues." "I'd seen the otherworld of what you'd literally called folk music - but I didn't really know too much about the underbelly of folk and European-esque American music," explains Plant. "I didn't know what was going on at the fireside, around the hearth, in country America."

Working alongside Krauss gave Plant both a musical history lesson and a new appreciation for vocal teamwork.

"'Is there any chance you can sing the same thing twice, so I could find out how to sing a harmony on it?'" Krauss asked the rocker. "I said, 'Oh!'," recalls Plant. "A light came on - 'so, to harmonize, everybody's got to know the part!' I'd spent all my time up at the sharp end. ... With Alison, who's the queen of duets, I had to learn to sing with somebody else." Listen to the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





