Singled Out: The Inoculated Canaries' Sneakers

The Inoculated Canaries recently released their latest single "Sneakers" and to celebrate we asked lead guitarist and vocalist Mike Rubin to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

It was a Tuesday morning at 3 am when I awoke in a cold sweat. I reached for my guitar that I keep next to the bed, and quickly recorded the melody that became the beginning of "Sneakers". I fell right back asleep and forgot about it until the next morning.

The chord progression for "Sneakers" came pretty easily, but the lyrics were a different story. I was in a relationship that was really wearing me out. My mind was telling me that I should stay, but my heart was telling me it was time to go. Writing "Sneakers" sort of forced me to work through all the conflicting emotions I was having. The music video is a little bit of an exaggeration of what happened, but it pretty much covers most of the story.

We drove down to Maryland to meet with our producer Matt Squire at his studio. The coolest part about it was that we got to live together and just make music all day every day for two full weeks. I'm not sure we've ever been as tight as a band as when we were during those sessions. We slept on the studio floor every night, and basically spent 12 hours a day working through the music. Matt is an absolute wizard, the dude has an ear for arrangement like you would not believe. Making the second part of the choruses half time was actually his idea and it totally makes the track.

As far as an overarching message, I think "Sneakers" is really about trusting your intuition. If something doesn't feel right, it probably isn't. Simple as that. The hard part is actually making the change.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself here and learn more about the group right here!





