Tool Announce Long Awaited New Album

The long wait for Tool's new studio album will finally be over at the end of next month with the band's officially announcing the album title and release date.

The acclaimed group took to Instagram to reveal that their new record is set to be entitled "Fear Inoculum" and will be hitting stores on August 30th. They also shared what may be the album art in a teaser video that can be seen here.

The album will be the follow up to the band's 2006 studio effort "10,000 Days". Fans will also reportedly be able to listen to that album and the rest of the band's catalog on streaming services beginning this Friday, August 2nd.





Related Stories

Tool Surprise Fans With Release Of Early Demos Album

Sammy Hagar Previews Tool's Maynard James Keenan Interview

Tool Founding Members Joins Ministry

Keenan Answers Fans Skepticism Over Tool Album Release Date

Tool Confirm Summer Release Date For New Album

Tool Debut Two Brand New Songs Live

Tool Announce Spring Headline Tour Dates

Life Of Agony Recruit Tool Producer For New Album

Tool Frontman Reveals Album Release Date Target

More Tool News

Share this article



