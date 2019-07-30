.

Tool Announce Long Awaited New Album

07-30-2019
Tool

The long wait for Tool's new studio album will finally be over at the end of next month with the band's officially announcing the album title and release date.

The acclaimed group took to Instagram to reveal that their new record is set to be entitled "Fear Inoculum" and will be hitting stores on August 30th. They also shared what may be the album art in a teaser video that can be seen here.

The album will be the follow up to the band's 2006 studio effort "10,000 Days". Fans will also reportedly be able to listen to that album and the rest of the band's catalog on streaming services beginning this Friday, August 2nd.


