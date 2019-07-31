Michael Monroe Streaming 'One Man Gang'

(hennemusic) Former Hanoi Rocks star Michael Monroe has shared a lyric video for the title track to his forthcoming album, "One Man Gang," which will be hitting stores on October 18th

"It sometimes seems like everybody's pissing on their own parade," says Monroe, "whether that's voting stupid people into power and then complaining about them or whatever, but I'm all about living with a P.M.A. - positive mental attitude - and I'll never allow myself to be forced away from that."

Featuring a guest appearance by Captain Sensible of The Damned, the tune marks the lead single from the project, which was recorded and mixed by Petri Majuri at E-Studio in Sipoo, Finland over three weeks in March of 2018.

"One Man Gang" will arrive in sync with the launch of a three-week fall tour of Europe that will begin in Oslo, Norway on October 22 and wrap up with a 10-date UK run at the Hard Rock Hell Festival in Great Yarmouth, UK on November 9.

"We're excited to get back to a lot of places that we haven't played in quite some time and play some new music for you guys," adds Monroe, "and if your country isn't on the list, sit tight. There's more to come." Watch the video here.

