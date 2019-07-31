Steve Miller Band Streams Alternate Version Of 'Swingtown'

(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band are streaming audio of an alternate version of their 1977 classic, "Swingtown", as the latest preview to the forthcoming collection, "Welcome To The Vault."

"I remember (co-writer) Chris McCarty had a basic idea for the song, and it was quite different -- quite a different intro," Miller tells Billboard. "You can hear there's sort of a musical prelude and then it goes into 'Swingtown.' And then as we were working on it, it was the era of the two-minute-and-30-second single and it had to be made for radio and there were always limitations. So I took what we had and edited and pared it down.

"It's interesting to compare the two. You sort of see what the limitations of radio can do to a piece of music. I've listened to it a lot and I really like the intro to (the alternative track). I'm glad we're getting that out there for people to hear."

The alternative version of "Swingtown" is one of 38 previously unreleased rarities on the three-CD/DVD collection, including more studio and live material as well as five previously unheard Miller songs dating back to the late '60s.

Due October 11, "Welcome To The Vault" also presents a DVD containing a variety of live material shot through the years, offering rare footage from the 1967 Monterey Pop Festival, a 1973 appearance on Don Kirshner's Rock Concert, ABC In Concert 1974, a 1970 concert from the Fillmore West filmed for Dutch TV, Michigan's Pine Knob Theatre in 1982, Steve and Les Paul at Fat Tuesdays (1990) and Austin City Limits in 2011. Listen to both versions here.

