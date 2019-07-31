.

The Cure Star Misses Show Due To 'Serious Personal Situation'

07-31-2019
The Cure

When The Cure's Simon Gallup was unable to perform with the band for their headline set at the Fuji Rock Festival this past weekend, the band kept it in the family by asking Eden to fill in for his dad at the event.

The band took to social media to share the news with fans. They tweeted, "A serious personal situation affecting our bassist Simon arose after the Paleo Festival show on Thursday, and as a consequence Simon was unable to travel with us to Japan.

"Very reluctant to disappoint our wonderful Japanese fans, and after much discussion, we decided to go ahead with our 'Fuji Festival' headline on Sunday, with a very brave and very excellent Eden Gallup filling in on bass!

"We are all very grateful to Ed for reaching out across the generational divide to help us out, and join him in welcoming his dad back for our seven remaining summer festival shows, commencing with Afisha Picnic Moscow next Saturday 3rd August.

"Thank you all for your understanding; hope you enjoyed the Fuji Show as much as we did, and see you all very soon... love The Cure x"


