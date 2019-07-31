The Cure Star Misses Show Due To 'Serious Personal Situation'

When The Cure's Simon Gallup was unable to perform with the band for their headline set at the Fuji Rock Festival this past weekend, the band kept it in the family by asking Eden to fill in for his dad at the event.

The band took to social media to share the news with fans. They tweeted, "A serious personal situation affecting our bassist Simon arose after the Paleo Festival show on Thursday, and as a consequence Simon was unable to travel with us to Japan.

"Very reluctant to disappoint our wonderful Japanese fans, and after much discussion, we decided to go ahead with our 'Fuji Festival' headline on Sunday, with a very brave and very excellent Eden Gallup filling in on bass!

"We are all very grateful to Ed for reaching out across the generational divide to help us out, and join him in welcoming his dad back for our seven remaining summer festival shows, commencing with Afisha Picnic Moscow next Saturday 3rd August.

"Thank you all for your understanding; hope you enjoyed the Fuji Show as much as we did, and see you all very soon... love The Cure x"





Related Stories

The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade

The Cure's Robert Smith Reveals His Lineup For The Meltdown Festival

The Cure Announce Massive 40th Anniversary Concert

Jason Aldean Announces Annual 'Concert for the Cure' Benefit

Lady Gaga Streams New Song 'The Cure' Following Live Debut

Blink-182 Cover Classic Song From The Cure 2016 In Review

More The Cure News

Share this article



