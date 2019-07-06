News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Black Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All (Week in Review)

Black Sabbath

Black Sabbath Star Hasn't Seen Ozzy Osbourne At All was a top 5 story on Monday: Geezer Butler is currently focused on his new supergroup Deadland Ritual, but the legendary bassist says that he has not ruled out a reunion with his former Black Sabbath bandmates, despite having not spoken to Ozzy Osbourne.

Butler was asked about the possibility of a one-off Black Sabbath reunion for an interview in the current issue of Classic Rock magazine and he responded, "If it came up I wouldn't say never. I can't imagine it ever happening, but then I said that about the Sabbath tour, and it happened, so who am I to know?"

He then explained the current status of the relationship with his Sabbath bandmates since their final show in 2017, "I haven't seen Ozzy at all. I've seen Tony and Bill at a couple of awards things we've done, and me and Tony stay in touch through emails, but that's about it. But it's good between us. It's like having brothers. You don't have to be in touch."

Geezer's current group, Deadland Ritual, also features former Guns N' Roses/Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and is fronted by Franky Perez of Apocalyptica and Scars On Broadway fame. - here.

More Black Sabbath News

