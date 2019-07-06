|
Dierks Bentley Announces More Acts For Seven Peaks Music Festival (Week in Review)
Dierks Bentley Announces More Acts For Seven Peaks Music Festival was a top 5 story on Monday: Dierks Bentley has announced the lineup for the Whiskey Row Stage second-annual Seven Peaks Music Festival, which will be taking place over Labor Day weekend (Aug 30-Sep 1) in Buena Vista, CO . The stage will feature performances from Clare Dunn, HARDY, Lauren Jenkins, Larkin Poe, Kendell Marvel, Rapidgrass, Teddy Robb, Seaforth, Chris Shiflett and Rita Wilson. Friday's Hot Country Night will include Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio and Deana Carter, and will feature a special performance by Bentley's own Hot Country Knights. - here.
