Dierks Bentley Announces More Acts For Seven Peaks Music Festival

The stage will feature performances from Clare Dunn, HARDY, Lauren Jenkins, Larkin Poe, Kendell Marvel, Rapidgrass, Teddy Robb, Seaforth, Chris Shiflett and Rita Wilson.



They will join the main stage artists icnlduing Bentley, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi and Mitchell Tenpenny, along with Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ryan Hurd, Steep Canyon Rangers, The War and Treaty, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack.

Friday's Hot Country Night will include Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio and Deana Carter, and will feature a special performance by Bentley's own Hot Country Knights.