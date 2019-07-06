In Mourning Announce New Album 'Garden Of Storms' (Week in Review)

. In Mourning Announce New Album 'Garden Of Storms' was a top 5 story on Monday: In Mourning have announced that Agonia Records will be releasing their brand new studio album, which will be entitled "Garden Of Storms," on October 4th.

The band had this to say,: "We made a new album! It's called The Garden of Storms ans it is the final piece in a trilogy which started with The Weight of Oceans. We've headed back.. and forward, at the same time. We're back recording with Jonas Kjellgren who made the sound of our earlier albums, yet we have a lot of things that are new with this album. "The band constellation is new with Sebastian and Jocke, we've worked in ways we've never done before, new vibes and new songs even if we planted the seeds to some of them a long time ago. "In times where things kind of seem to scatter and change a lot around us, this still feels like our most solid, honest and complete album to date". - here. More In Mourning News Share this article

Related Stories



In Mourning Announce New Album 'Garden Of Storms'