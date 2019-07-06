News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades (Week in Review)

.
Robert Plant

Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades was a top 5 story on Monday: Robert Plant had a special Led Zeppelin treat for fans during his headline performance at the Secret Solstice Festival in Iceland earlier this month (June 23rd.)

During his set, Plant performed the Led Zeppelin classic "Immigrant Song" for the first time since joining Jimmy Page on stage in Tokyo back in early 1996, according to Led Zeppelin news.

The legendary frontman's performance at the festival was a historic return to Iceland for Plant as Led Zeppelin performed at the Laugardalsholl arena in Reykjavik in 1970 for a cultural exchange program and it is said that the visit inspired Plant to write the lyrics to "Immigrant Song".

The Secret Solstice Festival took place during the midnight sun weekend, where the sun does not set over the country for 24 hours and fittingly Plant performed the song for the first time in over two decades in the nation that inspired it. Fan filmed footage can be seen here. - here.

More Robert Plant News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Robert Plant Plays Led Zeppelin Classic For First Time In Decades

Robert Plant Streaming New Digging Deep

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Launches Digging Deep Podcast

Robert Plant's New Group To Play More Dates

Robert Plant Announces Digging Deep Podcast

Led Zeppelin Reunion Idea Give Robert Plant Hives

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Announces North America Tour

Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet To Rock Woodstock 50

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Playing Show With New Band This Week

Robert Plant Returning To Site Of Historic Led Zeppelin Performance

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour- Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour- Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself- Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar- KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans- more

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours- Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song- Sebastian Bach Addresses Skid Row's Reaction To Reunion Offer- more

Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic- Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement- Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour

Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour

Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break

Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Of Monsters And Men Release 'Alligator' Video

Kataklysm Lead MTV Headbangers Ball Tour Lineup

The End A.D. Release 'Why Won't You Die' Video

Singled Out: Granite Chief's Hold It Down

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'

Torche Release 'Admission' Video

The Stray Cats Limited Edition Box Set Coming

Slightly Stoopid Take A Look Back With 'One More Night' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.