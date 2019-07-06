News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Rolling Stones Rock 70,000 At Lone Canadian No Filter Show (Week in Review)

.
Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones Rock 70,000 At Lone Canadian No Filter Show was a top 5 story on Monday: (hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed the lone Canadian date on their 2019 No Filter tour during a June 29 show at Burl's Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte, ON, about an hour north of Toronto.

CTV News reports a crowd of 70,000 were on hand to witness the band's 20-song set of classics, which opened with "Street Fighting Man."

The Canada Rocks event - which fell on the country's Canada Day long weekend, when it will celebrate its 152nd birthday on July 1 - saw the Stones joined by a lineup of Canadian rockers including The Glorious Sons, The Beaches, Sloan and One Bad Son.

Mick Jagger wished a simple "Happy Canada Day" early in the evening as the 75-year-old singer - who underwent heart valve replacement surgery in April - delivered a "tireless performance" while "zig-zagging across the massive stage and strutting down the catwalk" over the course of the 2-hour show.

Among a few local references, Jagger gave a shout out to the NBA Champion Toronto Raptors. At the end of the concert, the Stones teased a possible return to the region as the digital screens on stage flashed the message, "See you soon."

"We had an amazing night in Canada, thank you!", posted the band on social media after the show. Watch some videos from the show - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Rolling Stones News

