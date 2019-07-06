News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Down

Anselmo Is Hoping For Down Reunion For Nola Anniversary was a top 5 story on Tuesday: Philip Anselmo says that he hopes that the members of Down can reunited, including original guitarist Kirk Windstein, for some kind of celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut album "Nola".

Down was founded in 1991 by Anselmo, Windstein, Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity), Todd Strange (Crowbar), and Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod) and released their debut album "Nola" in September of 1995.

The former Pantera frontman revealed his hopes during an interview with Metal Underground. He was asked about any plans for Superjoint (Ritual) or Down and he responded, "I don't really feel like doing Superjoint anymore.

"With Down, we've got the 25th anniversary coming up of 'Nola', so I would expect to do some gigs there. But also it needs to be respected that Pepper is doing C.O.C, Jimmy's really been doing a lot of Eyehategod as well, and Kirk is doing Crowbar.

"And that's one thing: if we do anything for the 25th anniversary of the 'Nola' album, I want Kirk in the band. I don't wanna interrupt anybody's life. If we do something, it'll be a couple of shows here and there, maybe a special thing." - here.

