Blink-182 Streaming New Song 'Happy Days'

The new song can be streamed here and is the third track revealed from the album, it follows the previous singles "Generational Divide" and "Blame It On My Youth."

The current lineup of the group, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba, launched a North American coheadline tour last week with Lil Wayne, where they are playing their debut album "Enema Of The State" in full. See the remaining dates - here.