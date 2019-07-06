News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Monuments Part Ways With Singer Chris Barretto (Week in Review)

Monuments

Monuments Part Ways With Singer Chris Barretto was a top 5 story on Tuesday: Monuments have announced that singer Chris Barretto has left the group for personal reasons and they have recruited Makari's Andy Cizek as a fill-in singer for their upcoming dates.

The band had this to say, "Today we announce the departure of Chris Barretto from Monuments due to personal reasons. We have traveled to every inhabited continent on Earth with Chris through the music of 'The Amanuensis' and 'Phronesis'. These memories that we created together; both positive and negative, will forever remain irreplaceable and at the highlights of our lives.

"For all remaining shows announced and unannounced, we have enlisted the vocal talents of 'Andy Cizek' of Makari as a fill in. Andy has many incredible voices and we are more than confident that he will smash the Monuments songs to the standard you have all come to expect. Andy's debut performance will be at 'The Haunt' in Brighton on the 3rd July." - here.

