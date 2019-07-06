To celebrate the album news, McCoy also gave fans another taste of the album by revealed the title song. Stream it here. It follows the release of the lead single "No One Loves You (The Way That I Do)" and the second track "Lonesome Pine."

He had this to say about the new song, "It wound up being a centerpiece for the record. The lyrics were written from my perspective of traveling out west, being in the wilderness, white water rafting, living out of my truck and driving around, being really in tune with nature and living this adventurous lifestyle. ut the flipside is I had to leave behind everybody who was significant to me, all the people I felt connected to.

"So there's a two-edged thing, and I think that resonates with people. And the title fits well for what the record is, the adventurous nature of it." - here.