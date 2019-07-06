Suicide Silence Announce 'Live & Mental' Album

The album was captured during a special benefit show in support of Mental Health America of Los Angeles (MHLA) at The Observatory in Santa Ana back on December 4th of 2015.

The band had this to say, "Although this benefit show was recorded way back in 2015, with mental health issues as relevant as ever in society today, we felt the desire to further propel the conversation throughout the metal scene, while also allowing fans to share in this special night of unreleased material with us." Check out the video here - here.