The Raconteurs Help Themselves To No. 1

The band, featuring Jack White, also secured the top spot on the physical albums and vinyl chart, scoring the sixth highest first-week vinyl sales in the SoundScan era (White is No. 1 for "Lazaretto" and No. 4 for "Boarding House Reach".

The album also topped the Canadian album sales chart, and landed the top spot on the UK vinyl chart. Back in the U.S., this marked the first no. 1 for an independent label this year. - here.