Butler, Sorum, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and Apocalyptica and ex-Scars On Broadway singer Franky Perez have a new group called Deadland Ritual and Geezer explained to Classic Rock how it all together.

He told the magazine, "I thought I'd been in my last band. I even swore to myself that was it, never again. I didn't even pick up a bass for a year. I did believe in retirement - until I actually did it.

"I got addicted to watching TV every day and became a couch potato. So when Matt Sorum called to ask if I'd be interested in joining

a band, I said yeah. Life is better when I've got a band on the go, definitely.

"I've been in a band for the past fifty years. It's just what I'm used to. I thought I could do without it, but I can't. So I'm glad to come out of retirement. I'm trying to get it all off now, get all my fat off." - here.