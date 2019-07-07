|
Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Tip Of My Tongue' (Week in Review)
.
Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Tip Of My Tongue' was a top 5 story on Wednesday: Kenny Chesney has announced that he will be releasing a brand new singled called "Tip Of My Tongue", which is set to premiere on July 12th and will be his first release with Blue Chair/Warner Music Nashville.
Chesney is currently at work with longtime co-producer Buddy Cannon recording his forthcoming album. He had this to say, "It's funny how a figure of speech can lead you to all kinds of places," Chesney marvels. "You start talking, and words fall out, and anything can happen. When you go in and write on any given day, the chemistry is what it is. When the idea fell out, we all just laughed and went, 'Well, what can we do with that?'
"I've written so much with Ross (Copperman), that's always easy. He brought Ed (Sheeran) in, and he is such a great writer... The way creativity works in creative people is so different, but it's always exciting. As a co-write with a new writer, it's one of the most fun sessions I've done in a long time. I get why people love working with him." - here.