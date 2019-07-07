Metallica Share Live Video From Twickenham Stadium Show

The tune was the lead track issued from the band's tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country.

Metallica are currently enjoying a two-week break from the European leg of the WorldWired tour, which will resume in Berlin, Germany on July 6. The trek saw the band perform a tribute to the late Thin Lizzy legend Phil Lynott during their June 8 show at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland.

Metallica delivered the traditional Irish song, "Whiskey In The Jar", before 75,000 fans at the event, with frontman James Hetfield adding, "We love you, Phil", at the conclusion of the track. - here.