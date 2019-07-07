News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Share Live Video From Twickenham Stadium Show (Week in Review)

.
Metallica

Metallica Share Live Video From Twickenham Stadium Show was a top 5 story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Metallica are streaming live video of a performance of their 2016 single, "Hardwired", from a June 20 concert at Twickenham Stadium in London, England.

The tune was the lead track issued from the band's tenth album, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country.

Metallica are currently enjoying a two-week break from the European leg of the WorldWired tour, which will resume in Berlin, Germany on July 6. The trek saw the band perform a tribute to the late Thin Lizzy legend Phil Lynott during their June 8 show at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland.

Metallica delivered the traditional Irish song, "Whiskey In The Jar", before 75,000 fans at the event, with frontman James Hetfield adding, "We love you, Phil", at the conclusion of the track. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Metallica News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours Of 2019

Metallica Share Live Video From Twickenham Stadium Show

Metallica Share Live Video From Manchester Concert

Metallica Members Form All-Star Wedding Band For Special Gig

Metallica Share Video From Rare Brussels Concert

Metallica Share Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

Metallica Share 'Here Comes Revenge' Live Video

Metallica Dad Ray Burton Remembers Late Son

Metallica Play Tribute To Thin Lizzy's Phil Lynott

Video From Metallica's Slane Castle Show Goes Online

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour- Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour- Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself- Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar- KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans- more

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours- Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song- Sebastian Bach Addresses Skid Row's Reaction To Reunion Offer- more

Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic- Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement- Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour

Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour

Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break

Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Of Monsters And Men Release 'Alligator' Video

Kataklysm Lead MTV Headbangers Ball Tour Lineup

The End A.D. Release 'Why Won't You Die' Video

Singled Out: Granite Chief's Hold It Down

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'

Torche Release 'Admission' Video

The Stray Cats Limited Edition Box Set Coming

Slightly Stoopid Take A Look Back With 'One More Night' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.