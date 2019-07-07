Queen Tops Mid-Year US Rock Charts

Equivalent album units are comprised of traditional album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA) and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Each unit equals one album sale, or 10 individual tracks sold from an album, or 3,750 ad-supported on-demand audio streams generated by songs on an album, or 1,250 paid subscription on-demand audio streams generated by songs on an album.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the biopic - which follows Queen from their formation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - won four Academy Awards in February, including Best Actor to Rami Malek for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury, and technical production honors in the fields of Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Film Editing.

Elsewhere on the mid-year sales report, Panic! At The Disco's "Pray For The Wicked" landed in third behind the Queen sets, while Elton John's "Diamonds" collection came in at No. 4, with Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers and Journey also represented in the Top Ten. Read more including the full top 10 list - here.