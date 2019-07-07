News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Sammy Hagar Previews Tool's Maynard James Keenan Interview (Week in Review)

.
Tool

Sammy Hagar Previews Tool's Maynard James Keenan Interview was a top 5 story on Wednesday: AXS TV have shared a preview clip of Sammy Hagar's interview with Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan in an upcoming episode of Rock & Roll Road Trip.

The Keenan episode of the hit show from the former Van Halen frontman is set to premiere on July 7th at 8pE/5pP where Sammy visited with Maynard at his Jerome, Arizona area Caduceus Cellars winery.

The preview clip shows the Tool icon explaining an unusual high school experience influencing his songwriting. He said, "I remember running cross-country in high school, and everybody has their own breathing rhythms, right? It's just supposed to be in-out, right?

"I was actually running to the [footsteps]. So, if you're going over hills, or down hills, or in chuck-holes, or whatever, my breath would follow those rhythms."

HE explains that he would listen to remixes of his favorite songs by artists such as AC/DC, Pink Floyd, King Crimson, and Joni Mitchell during the runs. "Odd time signature stuff. And that was kind of like the running. You're kind of following some of that... So, just naturally it's easier for me to write to things that are outside four-four." Watch the preview here - here.

More Tool News

