The Cult Expand Sonic Temple For Reissues And More Tour Dates

Propelled by the breakthrough success of 1987's "Electric" and introduced by the lead single, "Fire Woman", the band's fourth studio set delivered their only US Top 10 record, thanks to classic tracks and fan favorites like "Edie (Ciao Baby)," "Sweet Soul Sister" and "Sun King."

The box set contains three pieces of vinyl and a cassette, plus tour memorabilia and ephemera (replica of original laminate, backstage pass, original press releases, label copy and more). It's numbered and limited to 3000 pieces worldwide and contains 40 tracks, four of which were previously unreleased. LP1+2 contains the album as originally released, while LP3 contains "Live At Wembley", recorded by the BBC, and the included cassette contains limited-release demos; four of the live tracks are also previously-unreleased.

The five-CD set contains 53 tracks (including 6 previously-unreleased) with the original album on disc 1, alternate edits, mixes, extended versions and acoustic versions on disc 2, limited-release demos on discs 3 and 4 and "Live At Wembley" on disc 5. Six of the live tracks are previously-unreleased.

The double LP is a re-vamped reissue of the original album. Now cut onto two pieces of black vinyl, the audio is improved and contains 16 tracks total, which comprise the original album plus six B-sides; "Sonic Temple" has been out of print on vinyl for over 20 years.

The Digital version will replicate the CD-set but excludes the original album for a total of 43 tracks.

"We wanted to retain our core DNA as we went deeper into psych and hard rock influences," explains singer Ian Astbury. "It was a complete immersion for me into art, film, music, poetry and literature, weaving those influences into what was to become Sonic Temple. The band was becoming more popular. We were in uncharted waters. Most of the bands we had come up with had split up or fallen off. We were accelerating. There was no real time to breathe. We were forming new allegiances and breaking the glass ceiling of 'the indie outsider."

The Cult will support the 30th anniversary reissue series with a 10-show tour of the UK this fall, with dates starting October 15 in Nottingham; tickets will go on sale Friday, July 5 at 10.00am local time. See the dates and the tracklisting details - here.