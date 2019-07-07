News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Killers Surprise Mike Peters With The Alarm Tribute (Week in Review)

The Alarm

The Killers Surprise Mike Peters With The Alarm Tribute was a top 5 story on Wednesday: The Alarm's Mike Peters was on hand to witness The Killers play tribute to his band with a cover of their classic song "Rain In The Summertime" at Cardiff Castle last Friday.

The Killers played a semi-acoustic rendition of the song during their June 28th pre-Glastonbury concert in Wales and Peters happened to be in the audience. Watch it here.

Peters shared his excitement, "When Brandon Flowers and The Killers performed 'Rain In The Summertime' at Cardiff Castle, it took me completely by surprise and instantly sent our twitter feed and Facebook pages into overdrive. I did get to meet the band after the show and we talked about all things Alarm. Brandon Flowers even had me sign his personal copy of Sigma".

"Sigma" is the title of The Alarm's brand new album, which was released earlier that day. The band is gearing up to cross the pond later this month to launch a North American tour in support of the record. See the dates - here.

