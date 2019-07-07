The Stray Cats Returning Home For Special Show

The special invitation-only show will be put on by SiriusXM for their subscribers which will be broadcast on the network's Outlaw Country (channel 60), Little Steven's Underground Garage (channel 21) 1st Wave (channel 33) and on the SiriusXM app.

The band, Brian Setzer, Lee Rocker and Slim Jim Phantom, had this to say, "In 1977, we auditioned at the Revolution (formerly Past Times Pub) down the road from our house, and didn't get the gig. Now we're finally coming back!"

They are expected to play favorites from their 40-year career along with material from their just released first new album in 26 years, "40." - here.