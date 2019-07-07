Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Announces U.S. Summer Tour

This U.S. leg of the 1000 Hands World Tour is scheduled to launch on July 24th at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, NY and will conclude on September 1st at The Canyon Montclair in Montclair, CA.

The new album is set to be released this fall and was almost 30 years in the making. Anderson had this to say about the trek, "I can't wait to be back on the road with this band.

"As we did with the first leg of the tour, we're going to do a lot of Yes music and some songs I haven't sung in a while, and we'll be doing new songs from 1000 Hands as well.

"Performing for fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can't wait for them to hear the new music. Each date will be an incredible evening." See the dates - here.