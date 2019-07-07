|
Chrissie Hynde Streams Another Song From New Solo Album (Week in Review)
Chrissie Hynde Streams Another Song From New Solo Album was a top 5 story on Thursday: Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde is streaming her cover of "Que Reste-t-il De nos Amours?" The song comes from her forthcoming solo album. The record will be entitled "Valve Bone Woe" and set to be released on September 6th, which finds her reinterpreting some of her favorite jazz songs. Listen to her take on the Charles Trenet classic here. She had this to say about the inspiration for the album, "A few years back when I saw an obit in the paper for the valve-trombonist, Bob Brookmeyer, I mailed my jazz sax-playing brother, saying 'R. I. P. Bob Brookmeyer.' Terry, a man of few words, responded with 'Valve Bone Woe,' a kind of Haiku beatnik prose.
