News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Chrissie Hynde Streams Another Song From New Solo Album (Week in Review)

.
Chrissie Hynde

Chrissie Hynde Streams Another Song From New Solo Album was a top 5 story on Thursday: Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde is streaming her cover of "Que Reste-t-il De nos Amours?" The song comes from her forthcoming solo album.

The record will be entitled "Valve Bone Woe" and set to be released on September 6th, which finds her reinterpreting some of her favorite jazz songs. Listen to her take on the Charles Trenet classic here.

She had this to say about the inspiration for the album, "A few years back when I saw an obit in the paper for the valve-trombonist, Bob Brookmeyer, I mailed my jazz sax-playing brother, saying 'R. I. P. Bob Brookmeyer.' Terry, a man of few words, responded with 'Valve Bone Woe,' a kind of Haiku beatnik prose.

"I thought that was a perfect title for the album I'd been working on with producer Marius de Vries. After we'd recorded 'I Wish You Love' for the Eye Of The Beholder soundtrack I'd often expressed a desire to do more along those lines. What eventually emerged was the idea to do what we refer to as our Jazz/Dub album, the one you're now holding in your hand.

"I'm not hugely interested in branching out into other musical genres, being a devout rock singer as such, but jazz is something I grew up around (thanks to my bro) and I've always had a soft spot for it. I often bemoan what I regard as a decline in melody in popular music and I wanted to sing melodies. Plus, I have a penchant for cover songs, it's the surprise of singing something that I didn't think of writing myself that turns me on.

"Jazz got side-lined by Rock & Roll in the 60's, but now the demise of rock seems to be heralding in a newfound interest in it, the most creative and innovative musical forms of the 20th century. I'm happy to jump on the bandwagon." - here.

More Chrissie Hynde News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Chrissie Hynde Streams Another Song From New Solo Album

Chrissie Hynde Streams Cover Of Charles Mingus Classic

Alone With Chrissie Hynde Coming To DVD

Robert Plant Joined By Chrissie Hynde At Recent Concert

Robert Plant Announces American Tour And Streams Chrissie Hynde Duet

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour- Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour- Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part II

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself- Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar- KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans- more

Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours- Travis Barker And 03 Greedo Stream New Song- Sebastian Bach Addresses Skid Row's Reaction To Reunion Offer- more

Robert Plant Shares Story Behind Led Zeppelin Epic- Guns N' Roses Star Ended Black Sabbath Icon's Retirement- Static-X May Continue Reunion Beyond Death Trip Tour- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
KISS Explain High Ticket Prices For Farewell Tour

Judas Priest Celebrate End Of Firepower Tour

Last In Line To Begin Work On Album During Def Leppard Break

Tesla To Unplug Again For Five Man Acoustical Jam Anniversary

Of Monsters And Men Release 'Alligator' Video

Kataklysm Lead MTV Headbangers Ball Tour Lineup

The End A.D. Release 'Why Won't You Die' Video

Singled Out: Granite Chief's Hold It Down

Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

Jimmy Page Reveals The Fate Of Led Zeppelin I Guitar

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Confirms New Album Plans

Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular'

Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'

Torche Release 'Admission' Video

The Stray Cats Limited Edition Box Set Coming

Slightly Stoopid Take A Look Back With 'One More Night' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: The Rolling Stones No Filter Tour Opener

Caught In The Act: The Kings Of Chaos Live In Illinois

Sites and Sounds: Fourth of July Edition

MorleyView Suzi Quatro

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Voyage Down Root 66 And More

Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

Six Reasons Judas Priest Are Still a Potent and Primal Live Band

Foreigner Live In AZ

Passport: Minyeshu- Waves of Joy- Psoy Korolenko

Marty Thompson - My Kind Of Woman

Caught In The Act: Michael Buble Live

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.