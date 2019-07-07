Metallica, Elton John, Fleetwood Mac and KISS Top Tours Of 2019

Elton John's farewell series leads the live industry with $82.6 million during the period between November 2018 and May of this year, with pop singers Pink ($81.8 million) and Justin Timberlake ($75.5 million) not far behind in second and third spot respectively.

Among rockers, Metallica led the way at No. 4 with $69.7 million based on more than 635,000 tickets sold, Fleetwood Mac earned $67.7 million to land in fifth place, KISS finished seventh at $58.1 million while Bob Seger came in at No. 9 with $52.8 million.

Now in its fourth year, Metallica's World Wired tour is in support of the band's tenth studio record, "Hardwired...To Self-Destruct", which debuted atop the charts in two dozen countries while earning sales of more than five million copies worldwide.

Fleetwood Mac's 2018/2019 trek marks their first without guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, while KISS' farewell End Of The Road series is in its first of a multi-year run, and Seger performs dates on his final tour, which was recently extended to include new shows this fall. See the top 10 list - here.