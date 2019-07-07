Buck Owens and Merle Haggard Lead Massive Box Set (Week in Review)

. Buck Owens and Merle Haggard Lead Massive Box Set was a top 5 story on Friday: (Conqueroo) Buck Owens and Merle Haggard highlight the stars found on the forthcoming "The Bakersfield Sound 1940-1974" 10 disc box set, which is set to be released by Bear Family on August 9th. We were sent the following details:



The set is the first multi-disc anthology to cover Bakersfield's country music heritage. Diving deep into the "Bakersfield Sound," the compilation's 307 tracks include plenty of fan favorites as well as a vast quantity of deep cuts, alternate takes, radio recordings, demos, live material, and previously unreleased studio recordings.



The massive collection begins with '40s field recordings of migrants who arrived in Central California to find a better life, and proceeds to trace the development of this historic country music scene all the way through 1974. A turning point year for the Bakersfield Sound, 1974 stands as the last full year Merle Haggard made his home in the city; the year of Buck Owens' final Top 10 hit as a solo artist; and the year local guitar hero Don Rich was killed in a motorcycle accident.



Offering a glimpse into the early days of the Bakersfield Sound are rare recordings from early pioneers Tex Butler, Tex Marshall, and Ebb Pilling, along with a Bakersfield radio studio performance by Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys from the mid-'40s. During this era, Bakersfield served as a regular major tour stop for this fabled Western Swing ensemble. Read more - here. Conqueroo submitted this story.

