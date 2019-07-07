Guns N' Roses Star Steven Adler 'Well' After Stabbing Himself

News broke on June 27th that Adler was taken to the hospital after stabbing himself at his Los Angeles area home. A rep for the drummer said that it was an accident and not a suicide attempt and called the injury "very minor" and "superficial".

Steven took to Facebook and released a video to fans. In the clip he said, "I'm really sorry about all this media confusion that's been going on. I'm alive and well.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everybody on July 12 at the Golden Nugget in Vegas and July 13 at this motorcycle rally in Oregon, which is gonna be bad to the bone. And I love everybody, and I can't wait to see and hug everybody. Thank you so much for your love and support." Watch it here. - here.