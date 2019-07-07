|
Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters' (Week in Review)
.
Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters' was a top 5 story on Friday: Shinedown have released an animated music video for their song "Monsters". The song comes from their latest album "Attention Attention", and frontman Brent Smith says that there are plans to make videos for each of the record's tracks next month. Smith said, "We actually have 10 days in August where we're filming the band scenes for the remaining nine songs that we have left to do video footage on. "Because the album is gonna be realized just like it was from the audio side, it's also gonna be fulfilled from a visual side. So beginning of next year, it's all gonna be filmed - the entire story." Watch the video here. - here.
