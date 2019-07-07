|
Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular' (Week in Review)
Stone Temple Pilots Planning 'Something New And Spectacular' was a top 5 story on Friday: Stone Temple Pilots have a special anniversary reissue and a big tour with Rival Sons, and drummer Eric Kretz says that the band is planning "something new and spectacular". "We're always up to something now that we run on all four cylinders. We have the 'Purple' 25th anniversary coming up, and that whole package will be coming out in the fall," he told RockSverige. He then added, "And we have something new and spectacular coming up, but that's all I can say about that. Right now we're just busy touring in Europe and Israel and then we go back for a tour with Rival Sons and do a late summer, early fall package with them." - here.
