Torche Release 'Admission' Video (Week in Review)

.
Torche

Torche Release 'Admission' Video was a top 5 story on Friday: Torche has have released a music a video for their new song "Admission." The track is the title cut to the band's forthcoming album, which will be released on July 12th.

Guitarist Jonathan Nunez produced the album and made the new video with bandmate Rick Smith. Jonathan had this to say, "'Admission,' the title track off of our new album, is an extremely important song to us on many levels. Steve has opened the doors to a deep and personal place, lyrically shedding light on his personal life, and I worked hard and diligently to capture the feeling of a song I wrote during trying times.

"Through the use of effects and various pedals, including a couple of my own line, Nuñez Amps, the feeling of the track took the shape it was destined for. The delays and heavy overdrive are essential to the song and we wanted a video to visually capture what the delays and driven sounds provided sonically.

"With 15 hours, a minimal setup, help from a couple good friends, and our cellphones, the band was able to create a video we are excited about and feel is the perfect visual companion to a song, and record, that has us excited in our sixteenth year as a band as we were when we first started." Watch the video here. - here.

