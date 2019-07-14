Led Zeppelin Look Back On Second Album In New Video

Produced by guitarist Jimmy Page, the project would deliver anthems like "Whole Lotta Love", "Heartbreaker" and "Ramble On", among others, when it surfaced alongside a series of fall tours to launch the record.

The group introduced fans to select tracks from "Led Zeppelin II" while on the road during its recording and in advance of its release. Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin's debut album hit the Top 10 in both the US and UK, just months after its arrival in January. Watch the video - here.