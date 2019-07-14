Nektar Celebrating 50th Anniversary With New Album (Week in Review)

. Nektar Celebrating 50th Anniversary With New Album was a top 5 story on Wednesday: Core original members of the veteran prog band Nektar have reunited to celebrate their 50th anniversary and are crowd sourcing their first new studio album made in the United States since 1977. The band launched a Kickstarter campaign to fund the recording of the new album and Glass Onyon sent over the following details: The original members of Nektar; Derek "Mo" Moore, Ron Howden, and Mick Brockett are back. We've added Ryche Chlanda from Fireballet and the 78' band, Randy Dembo from the 2005 band, and newcomer and world-class keyboard player, Kendall Scott. The music for our new album "The Other Side" comes from the 1978 era when we were writing in Mo's basement in Chatham, New Jersey. This music was put on pause for the last 40 YEARS and it's now time to release it with new input and fresh ideas. The music is growing exponentially as we continue rehearsing and writing and letting it take us to new heights. See the campaign page - here. More Nektar News Share this article

Related Stories



Nektar Celebrating 50th Anniversary With New Album