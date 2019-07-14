|
Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour (Week in Review)
Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour was a top 5 story on Wednesday: Thrash metal legends Slayer have announced the details for the final leg of their farewell tour this fall, which will aptly be called The Final Campaign. The trek will include support from Primus, Ministry and a special set from Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals who will be "performing a vulgar display of Pantera", according to the announcement. The tour leg is set to kick off on November 2nd in Asheville, NC at the Explore Asheville Arena and will culminate with the band's final show ever at the Forum in Inglewood, Ca (Los Angeles) on November 30th. See the dates - here.
