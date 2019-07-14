Blue Oyster Cult Planning New Album Under Frontiers Deal (Week in Review)

Blue Oyster Cult have announced that they are planning to release a new studio album next year, as well as some reissues and live releases under their just inked deal with Frontiers Music Srl. Eric Bloom had this to say, "It's been a long time since BOC's last studio album. Our biggest question from fans is 'when are we going to do some new music?' So we are ready to take this journey again. "Recording with Danny, Richie and Jules should be a great experience as we've been touring together for years and Buck and I are looking forward to including them in the creative and recording process." Buck Dharma addedm "The current band is Great and has never been recorded other than the live concerts, so we feel now is the time for new songs to be written and recorded. About half of the songs for the new record exist and the rest will be finished during the process."

