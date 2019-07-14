Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List

Pop star Taylor Swift topped the latest edition of the annual list with $185 million in earnings, ahead of second-place Kylie Jenner ($170 million), Kanye West ($150 million), soccer star Lionel Messi ($127 million) and Ed Sheeran, who rounds out the Top 5 at #110 million.

As for rockers, The Eagles landed at No. 8 with $100 million in revenue; Metallica enters at No. 30 with $68.5 million; Fleetwood Mac sit at No. 59 with $49 million; Guns N' Roses come in at No. 71 with $44 million; and, The Rolling Stones place 83rd with $41 million.

According to Forbes, the world's 100 highest-paid superstars earned $6.3 billion in pretax revenue over the past 12 months. Read more - here.