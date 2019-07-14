News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List (Week in Review)

Eagles

Guns N' Roses, Eagles, Metallica On Forbes List was a top 5 story on Thursday: (hennemusic) The Eagles, Guns N' Roses and Metallica are among the rockers featured on Forbes magazine's World's Highest Paid Celebrities List of 2019.

Pop star Taylor Swift topped the latest edition of the annual list with $185 million in earnings, ahead of second-place Kylie Jenner ($170 million), Kanye West ($150 million), soccer star Lionel Messi ($127 million) and Ed Sheeran, who rounds out the Top 5 at #110 million.

As for rockers, The Eagles landed at No. 8 with $100 million in revenue; Metallica enters at No. 30 with $68.5 million; Fleetwood Mac sit at No. 59 with $49 million; Guns N' Roses come in at No. 71 with $44 million; and, The Rolling Stones place 83rd with $41 million.

According to Forbes, the world's 100 highest-paid superstars earned $6.3 billion in pretax revenue over the past 12 months. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Eagles News

