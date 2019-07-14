News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single

.
Asking Alexandria

Asking Alexandria Release 'The Violence' Short Film and Single was a top 5 story on Friday: After teasing fans on social media earlier this week, Asking Alexandria have released a new track called "The Violence" that is accompanied by a 7 minute short film written and directed by Jensen Noen.

Guitarist Ben Bruce had this to say, "We are back bigger, better, louder and more insane than ever before. This single encompasses everything we have been working towards. Huge guitars, anthemic drums and some of the catchiest, most technically accomplished vocals that Danny has ever delivered, and this is only just the beginning."

Frontman Danny Worsnop added, "The Violence was an incredibly rewarding song to create. Ben and I both got to go way outside anything we'd done before and create something fresh and engaging.

"Thematically the song is about the way mainstream media and politicians manipulate and spread mistruth amongst the people to encourage and create anger, fear, division, and conflict in their quest to control and acquire power.

"As the history books have shown, this only goes so far before the people stand up and say enough is enough. I hope everyone enjoys what we've created here, we had a great time making it, and even more fun shooting the video!" Watch the film here - here.

More Asking Alexandria News

