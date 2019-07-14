Hill was attacked by three men and a woman near the Forum Independence where the band was set to play that night. He suffered a wound to his side and the band called off the show.

On Thursday, Aaron shared the following update with fans, along with a photo of the bloody t-shirt he was wearing. He wrote, "I wanna thank everyone who's reached out to send their love and support these last few days, it really means a lot to me and I thank you.

"I'm home and doing well. I also wanna thank everyone at Foro Independencia and Show No Mercy for their help and a special thanks to everyone in attendance for showing up and understanding why we had to cancel.

"I don't blame anyone for the incident as this could've happened anywhere and I don't agree with any negative comments about Mexico. I think Mexico is a beautiful place with great people and I look forward to returning and playing again See you all soon - here.