Ghost Release Lyric Video For New Single Faith

Recorded with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth) at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden, "Prequelle" debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 last year.

Currently on the road across Europe with Metallica, Ghost will return to North America for shows in September and October, and a newly-announced fall trek of the UK and Europe.

"We wish to inform you Ghost will be haunting Europe this fall with All Them Witches & Tribulation," says the group. "Tickets available Friday, July 12." Watch the video - here.